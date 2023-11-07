The Cheesecake Factory opens in Coconut Creek

The Cheesecake Factory will be opening its newest location in South Florida in Coconut Creek.

The grand opening is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the Promenade at Coconut Creek.

The location, at 4412 Lyons Road, would be the 11th location in South Florida. There are Cheesecake Factory restaurants in Aventura, Sunrise, Miami, Pembroke Pines and Fort Lauderdale.

The restaurant, that first opened its doors in in 1978 in Beverly Hills, California, has expanded to more than 300 restaurants across the United States.

It offers an extensive savory menu and more than 30 types of cheesecake.

(Photo: The Cheesecake Factory)

For more information about the new Coconut Creek location, click on this link.