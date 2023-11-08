Police respond to shooting in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was shot in North Miami Beach Wednesday afternoon.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where a heavy police presence surrounded a home located near Northwest 154th Street and 14th Avenue.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene where detectives were speaking with a woman in front of the home and officers were placing evidence markers around the area.

Police were also focused on a pool of blood on the sidewalk and bullet casings in front of the home.

Local 10 News obtained a neighbor’s surveillance video of a man who appeared to argue with people inside a car when a person sitting in the backseat of the car rolled the window down and as the man turned away from the car, he fell on the ground and appeared to be shot.

Additional surveillance video showed the man who appeared to be shot lying on the ground when the driver of another vehicle was seen getting out of the car and helping the victim into the backseat of his car before driving away from the scene.

The victim’s mother told Local 10 News that she rushed home after receiving a call from her son that she had been shot.

“The person who was shot — do you know who they are?” asked Local 10 News reporter Layron Livingston.

“No. This is my son’s friend,” said the woman.

Authorities have not released any information on the victim’s condition or identity.

Investigators have also not provided any information on a possible suspect or suspects.