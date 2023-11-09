Good Samaritans jump into action, warn sleeping Sweetwater family their home was on fire

SWEETWATER, Fla. – Several good Samaritans are being hailed as heroes after racing toward danger to save a family from their burning home.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Southwest 7th Terrace and 113th Avenue in Sweetwater.

Video captured an orange glow and smoke billowing from the home, and that’s when Sergio, who did not want to give his last name, and his friends jumped into action.

“My adrenaline was pumping. I was like I only have so little time. I gotta hurry,” he said. “We got out of the car started banging on doors. We figured because it was so late, that they weren’t going to be up.”

The 26-year-old and his cousin leaped over the gate and into the inferno as flames grew around them.

“I saw some old people laying down and I told them to get out the house was on fire,” said Sergio.

He said his friends were able to get at least eight people out of the surrounding homes.

“I think I was a good citizen,” he said. “You see something like that and you try to help out. If that was my grandparents I sure hope someone would do it for them.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the home and extinguished the flames. No injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.