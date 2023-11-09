Miami-Dade school security guard accused of trying to seduce 3 teenage girls

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County Public Schools security guard was arrested Wednesday after trying to seduce three teenage girls on Instagram who attend the school where he was assigned to, authorities said.

According to his arrest report, Jahvon Atiba Brown, 25, works at Miami Carol City High School and contacted both of the girls in August.

Miami-Dade Schools police said a 17-year-old girl first came forward to police and said Brown, who she initially assumed was a student, had contacted her on Instagram asking is she “gets horny” and “what’s your count?” – meaning how many people she has had sex with.

Police said Brown also attempted to send the teen naked pictures, but she refused them, saying she didn’t know him.

The teen told police that Brown later sent her a photo of himself and she immediately recognized him as a security guard and football coach at her school.

According to the report, after the investigation into Brown was opened, a 14-year-old girl came forward and told police that Brown had messaged her on Instagram, saying “you cute asf and thick. Ion wanna be friends wtf” and “trynna make you mines and have you on this (eggplant emoji).”

The teen told police that she understood the eggplant emoji to mean his penis.

According to the report, another 14-year-old girl also came forward and said that Brown had reached out to her as well on Instagram, asking her “You in the 11th or 12th?”

The girl told police that she told him she was in ninth grade and Brown continued the conversation, saying “Jittybug I thought you was Jr Sr cuz you tall but I never see you around school.”

Police said the girl was not aware that Brown was a security guard at the school until she was later informed about who he was.

According to the report, an assistant principal at the school spoke to Brown on Sept. 1 about the accusations against him and he admitted to engaging in a conversation with a student who he thought was an adult.

When detained by police on Wednesday, Brown agreed to speak with detectives, however his statement was redacted from the publicly released report.

Brown faces charges of offenses against students by an authority figure and use of a computer to seduce or solicit a child for sexual conduct.

Local 10 News has reached out to MDCPS for comment and is awaiting a response.