WATCH LIVE: 4 detained after police chase on Turnpike in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Four people were taken into custody Thursday afternoon following a police chase on Florida’s Turnpike in Miami-Dade County.

Sky 10 was above the scene Thursday afternoon as a U-Haul van was heading north on the Turnpike, passing Northwest 41st Street, followed behind by Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Miami-Dade police officers and officers from at least one other agency.

A trooper eventually struck the van near Northwest 114th Street, causing it to swerve and stop.

Officers and troopers then swarmed the van to take the occupants inside custody. Two of the occupants initially hopped on the edge of the overpass, one of whom was seen dangling off the side while being held onto by officers. Officers eventually pulled him up before handcuffing him.

Sources told Local 10 News that there were three males inside the van, at least one of whom is wanted for an assault on an officer, but police have not yet confirmed that information.

Sky 10 did, however, show three people being taken into custody following the chase.

