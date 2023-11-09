Woman found guilty of stealing $60K from senior in Facebook romance scam

MIAMI – A South Florida woman arrested earlier this year for allegedly scamming a senior citizen out of thousands of dollars has been found guilty.

Back in May, Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe spoke with Lisa Miller as she was handcuffed in the back of a police car.

She denied any wrongdoing, but police said Miller swindled a 74-year-old woman out of $60,000.

Miller was found guilty this week and is now awaiting her sentence.

“It left me homeless,” said Linda Bemis, the victim.

According to police, it all started as a Facebook romance scam. Bemis thought she met a handsome military man with a striking smile known as Mr. Bravo.

According to the arrest warrant, “Bravo kept telling her that he was stuck in Afghanistan...he needed fifty thousand dollars to get his luggage trunk through customs. The victim was convinced by Bravo to sell her share in her home to raise the $50,000.”

In total, police said $60,000 was sent, which they say landed in Miller’s bank account.

“It’s a very serious crime,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “How do you make the person whole and make the person accountable?”

Miller remains behind bars, where she will await her sentencing.