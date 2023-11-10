Man critically wounded in Pompano Beach shooting

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a shooting in Pompano Beach Friday morning that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

According to BSO, the shooting happened at around 10:20 a.m. in the 2700 block of Northwest Fifth Street.

Paramedics took the man to a nearby hospital, BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said.

Codd said deputies continued to investigate the circumstances of the shooting into the afternoon hours.

Authorities have not released information on the man’s age or identity or whether they have identified a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.