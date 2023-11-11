Burglars plaguing North Miami Beach neighborhood prompt residents to arm themselves

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Surveillance videos show a neighborhood in North Miami Beach is plagued by burglars. Beatriz Yordi said that she has been robbed of her sense of safety.

One video shows a man hopping the fence. Another man ran the opposite way without realizing that a resident was looking out to shoot him.

Yordi said she and her husband rushed outside with their guns after burglars targeted their home in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 165 Street for the third time.

The first time - it’s just after midnight - her cameras go off - you see the men bypassing their fence and walking right into an area they’re renovating - like a carport.

Burglars stole costly painting machines, landscaping gear, and tools and returned for more. One of the thieves used a scooter to get away.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.