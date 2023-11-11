FBI seeks public’s help in solving 7-year-old Miami-Dade cold case

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – In a desperate bid to unravel the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Liliana Moreno and her 8-year-old daughter, Daniella, the FBI, and the Moreno family have renewed their plea for public assistance.

The pair vanished without a trace seven years ago, leaving behind unanswered questions and heartbroken loved ones. The FBI, alongside local authorities, are now reaching out to the community, hoping that someone might hold the key to finally solving this cold case.

Recently, the FBI unveiled 18 digital billboards across Miami-Dade County featuring images of Liliana and Daniella Moreno. To encourage cooperation, the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in this case. The billboards have already garnered attention, leading to the submission of new tips, according to FBI Special Agent David Clancy.

Liliana Moreno and Daniella were last seen in May 2016 near a Hialeah Home Depot store off West Okeechobee Road. Inside their Doral apartment, there was unfinished cooking, Liliana’s phone and a purse left behind.

The family has been haunted by the absence of the mother and daughter for seven long years. Liliana’s brother, Eduardo Moreno, expressed the family’s desperation, saying, “We need to know what happened with them. We need to close this story.”

Gustavo Castano, Daniella’s father, has long been a person of interest in the case. Despite extensive investigations, he has never been charged. The Moreno family firmly believes that Castano knows more than he has revealed. They claim he kept Daniella a secret from his wife and family. Each year, the family gathers outside Castano’s house for a vigil, highlighting the unresolved anguish that continues to haunt them.

Special Agent David Clancy revealed that the family has connections to Colombia, suggesting that someone there might have vital information about the disappearance. The FBI has been collaborating with counterparts in Colombia, trying to push out information that could aid the investigation. While the agency remains tight-lipped about specific leads, they have emphasized the importance of the ongoing tips generated by the digital billboards.

The FBI has indicated that several clues point to foul play in the disappearance of Liliana and Daniella Moreno. However, they have not revealed the nature of these clues to protect the integrity of their investigation. Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, the FBI continues to stress the $25,000 reward, hoping it will encourage anyone with information to come forward.

As the billboards continue to catch the public’s eye, investigators and the Moreno family remain hopeful that this renewed effort will yield the breakthrough they desperately need.