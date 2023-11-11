Miami Beach closes Ocean Drive for Veterans Day parade

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police officers closed Ocean Drive from Fifth to 15th Street on Saturday in Miami Beach during the city’s 15th annual Veterans Day parade.

An F-16 flyover kicked off the community event to honor U.S. military veterans’ service and to commemorate the armistice ending World War I.

U.S. military officials from Southern Command and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary participated. The All Veteran Parachute Team held a demonstration at Lummus Park.

Alina T. Hudak, the city’s manager, said it was an opportunity to “reflect on the city’s history of support for our armed forces” with acts such as turning over the beaches and hotels for military training during World War II.