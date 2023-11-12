Margate Parks and Recreation vehicle slams into front of GameStop

MARGATE, Fla. – An investigation continues as officers try to figure out what exactly led up to a crash that saw a vehicle slam into the front of a Margate business.

The front of that GameStop, located along West Atlantic Boulevard near State Road 7, has been boarded up after a vehicle belonging to the city of Margate crashed into it.

According to police, they responded to a car into a building crash and found the Margate Parks and Recreation vehicle had smashed into the storefront.

Two people were rushed to North Broward Medical Center as trauma alerts, but there has been no update on their status, police said.

No other information has been released by authorities.