Passionate, dueling rallies held in Miami Beach over Israel-Hamas war

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A couple hundred very passionate protesters showed up in Miami Beach to denounce the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

There were also several dozen pro-Israel protesters who arrived in counter protest. There were calls for a ceasefire, but also biting rhetoric on both sides.

“We’re calling for Israel to commit a ceasefire and to give Palestinians their own state,” said protester Avani Ramanatham.

Hundreds of protestors marched down Ocean Drive on Saturday afternoon.

They were also calling for people to divest in Israel, asking that local municipalities stop buying Israeli bonds.

“We are directly funding genocide and slaughter,” said Nikki Morse with Jewish Voice for Peace.

Dozens gathered in counter protest holding Israeli flags.

Sky10 was over Lummus Park, catching a few intense arguments between the two sides.

“They have mutilated, killed women, children,” said State Rep. Fabian Basabe, a Republican from Miami Beach.

Protesters were chanting a slogan, “from the river to the sea,” that recently led to the censure of Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

Critics have said it advocates for the elimination of Israel as a state.

Miami Beach police kept the two sides separated to prevent any physical confrontations.

Christopher Bess/Miami-Beach Police:

“To ensure that everything goes safely, their right to peacefully assemble isn’t infringed upon, and everyone can just go home at the end of the night,” said Christopher Bess with the Miami Beach Police Department.

Off shoot groups of protestors continued to roam the streets, chanting for several hours Saturday evening.

Police said there were no notable reports or even major skirmishes during Saturday’s events.