Health alert: Babies and children are at higher risk of RSV infection

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital chief medical officer recommends new vaccine for babies

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami, Florida, Health

MIAMI – Respiratory Syncytial Virus infections, or RSV, which produce cold-like symptoms, have been increasing nationwide.

In Miami, at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Dr. Marcos Mestre said there is usually a peak during this time of year. The RSV months, he said, are from October to March.

“We have seen definitely more patients than we have seen in the summertime,” said Mestre, the hospital’s chief medical officer, adding that’s about 30 to 40 cases daily.

Mestre said babies with RSV need more support. Some may even need a ventilator. Mestre said there is a new vaccine to protect babies, but supply is limited.

Nirsevemab, a monoclonal antibody that will assist the body in terms of fighting the RSV infection,” Mestre said adding, “Availability is not in every doctor’s office or every pharmacy. It is important if you can receive that vaccine, especially the younger babies, and prevent them from getting a severe complication.”

About the Author:

Liane Morejon is an Emmy-winning reporter who joined the Local 10 News family in January 2010. Born and raised in Coral Gables, Liane has a unique perspective on covering news in her own backyard.

