Car burglaries’ suspect with ‘All Gas, No Brakes’ tattoo crashes during chase, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old man with an “All Gas, No Breaks” tattoo ended a series of car burglaries with a crash during a police chase on Monday in Polk County.

Deputies were chasing Timothy Hogue, 37, of Apopka, as he was speeding in a 2006 Cadillac CTS when he crashed, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Rebecca Kozub, 31, of Ocoee, a passenger in the Cadillac, and also a suspect in the car burglaries was injured, according to deputies.

Hogue is facing charges of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance with an enhancement of crossing county lines, felony petit theft, fleeing to elude, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest without violence.