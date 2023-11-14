Man accused of fatally shooting a father, 2 sons in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal triple shooting that occurred Monday in North Miami.

Pierce Hoempler was arrested early Tuesday morning and faces three counts of second-degree murder.

According to police, the deadly triple shooting happened at around 4:15 p.m. Monday in the 12000 block of Northeast Fifth Avenue, just south of 123rd Street.

Family and friends cried and hugged each other after learning that their loved ones – a father and his two sons – were fatally shot.

“We found three people injured. Their injuries were consistent with gunshot wounds,” North Miami police Maj. Kessler Brooks said. “All parties involved appear to be within their mid-30s, all the way up to maybe 50.”

Police confirmed that two of the victims were found dead near a home. Sky 10 was above the scene as their bodies were covered by tarps.

The third victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

Investigators worked late into the night and eventually detained Hoempler in connection with this triple murder.

Witnesses told Local 10 News that the suspect and victims were neighbors.

“We have other witnesses who were on scene and they are cooperating with our investigation,” Kessler said.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Hoempler was being held in jail without bond.