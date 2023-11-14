Meeting Taylor Swift is still Miami pediatric patient’s dream

Demi Espinosa, a pediatric patient at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami-Dade County, dreams of meeting Taylor Swift.

At 13 years old, Demi’s wish went viral while she was being treated at the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in California.

Demi was born with a rare heart condition. She was in the intensive care unit. Her father Danny Espinosa said she listens to Taylor Swift nonstop.

Espinosa hopes this will lift her spirits. Taylor Swift is coming to Miami next year, so Espinosa hopes this is when she will get to meet her.