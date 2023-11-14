75º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Meeting Taylor Swift is still Miami pediatric patient’s dream

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County, Taylor Swift

Demi Espinosa, a pediatric patient at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami-Dade County, dreams of meeting Taylor Swift.

At 13 years old, Demi’s wish went viral while she was being treated at the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in California.

Demi was born with a rare heart condition. She was in the intensive care unit. Her father Danny Espinosa said she listens to Taylor Swift nonstop.

Espinosa hopes this will lift her spirits. Taylor Swift is coming to Miami next year, so Espinosa hopes this is when she will get to meet her.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jenise Fernandez joined the Local 10 News team in November 2014. She is thrilled to be back home reporting for the station she grew up watching. Jenise, who is from Miami and graduated from Florida International University, also interned at Local 10 while she was in college.

email

facebook

twitter