Video shows Margate employee crash city-owned truck into business, injuring 7

MARGATE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows when a city employee crashed a city-owned truck into a store injuring seven people on Saturday in Margate.

A man narrowly escaped the impact near the intersection of U.S. 441, also known as State Road 7, and West Atlantic Boulevard.

Police officers identified the truck as belonging to the city of Margate’s Department of Parks and Recreation, which operates out of 6199 NW 10 St.

Fire rescue personnel considered two of the seven injured to be trauma alerts and rushed them to the North Broward Medical Center, police said.

The crash remained under investigation on Tuesday afternoon. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.