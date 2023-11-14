74º

Woman was hiding fentanyl and cocaine in her body, Keys deputies say

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Deputies arrested Angeline Oramas on Saturday night in the Florida Keys, records show. (MCSO)

MARATHON, Fla. – A scan revealed a 41-year-old woman was hiding fentanyl, powder cocaine, and crack cocaine in her body, deputies in the Florida Keys reported on Monday.

Angeline Oramas underwent the body scan at the Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island after deputies ordered it before she was jailed, according to deputies.

Oramas, of Marathon, was in possession of about seven grams of fentanyl, 12.6 grams of crack cocaine, and 1.8 grams of powder cocaine, according to deputies.

Deputies arrested Oramas on Saturday night. She was the passenger of a Chevrolet that had a strong smell of marijuana and Aaron Neurath, 37, of Big Pine Key, was the driver, deputies said.

Oramas was facing charges of possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of controlled substances without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and smuggling contraband into a jail facility.

Neurath was facing charges of possession of 1.9 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, including a scale.

