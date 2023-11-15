Crews search for overboard MSC cruise ship crew member; voyage began in Miami

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico – Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard searched Wednesday for a cruise ship crew member believed to have fallen overboard off the coast of Puerto Rico the previous night.

The MSC Seascape was off the coast of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico Tuesday night during a 14-day Caribbean cruise that originated from PortMiami, according to CruiseMapper.

The ship notified the Coast Guard of the missing crew member just before 9 p.m., while enroute from San Juan to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, according to the Coast Guard.

“The cruise ship reported throwing a lifeline and three life rings with the cruise ship’s name on them and launched the cruise ship rescue boat to search,” a news release states.

The missing crew member is a 30-year-old Indian national. He was 80 feet from the bow and fell from a height of roughly 32 feet when he was reportedly seen going overboard, according to the Coast Guard.

“Once on scene, the Coast Guard aircrew commenced searching and deployed a self-locating datum marker buoy that measures sea currents to assist with the search,” the release states. “Shortly thereafter, the Coast Guard cutters arrived on scene. At approximately 7:30 a.m. the Coast Guard aircrew reported locating the three life rings within the search area.”

Coast Guard crews were unable to find the man and the ship continued on to the Dominican Republic, the agency said.