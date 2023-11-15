Man caught on video kissing, hitting 92-year-old at Miami-Dade assisted living facility, cops say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – State investigators say surveillance video inside a southwest Miami-Dade assisted living facility showed a 29-year-old man kissing and then abusing a cognitively-impaired 92-year-old man living there.

Authorities arrested Cristian Rodriguez Cabanes on three counts of battery on a person over 65 at Miami police headquarters Tuesday, after an arrest warrant was issued in August.

The alleged abuse happened at Lake View ALF, a home-based facility at 14220 Kendale Lakes Blvd. The warrant doesn’t specify whether Rodriguez Cabanes worked at the facility during the alleged abuse and, if so, in what role.

Its owner reported the abuse to Miami-Dade police, the warrant states.

State investigators with the Florida Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control unit said in the warrant that Rodriguez Cabanes, a resident of Miami Beach at the time, was seen in a July 2, 2022 video recording “kissing the victim multiple times on the mouth.”

“At one point, (Rodriguez Cabanes) is seen wiping his lips after being kissed by the victim on the mouth,” investigator Juan Vera wrote.

Vera wrote that the victim did not have the capability to consent due to his cognitive impairments and physical limitations.

Authorities said Rodriguez Cabanes was also heard threatening to “backhand the victim on the face” and was then seen “smashing” the disabled senior’s nose five times with his left hand, then twice with his right hand.

The elderly man tried to fight back, while Rodriguez Cabanes held his head down “in an aggressive manner,” they said.

“The victim is heard moaning and groaning while this is happening,” Vera wrote.

Rodriguez Cabanes, listed with a Portland, Oregon address in Tuesday’s arrest paperwork, was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $60,000 bond.