Man rammed Miami-Dade cops with carjacked Corolla, police say

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – Damont Ellis may have rolled his eyes when Miami-Dade jailers took his booking photo Monday night, but the charges he faces are quite serious.

The 18-year-old from southwest Miami-Dade is facing about a dozen felonies after police say he rammed multiple officers’ cruisers with a stolen Corolla after they spotted it at a Palmetto Bay McDonald’s and tried to apprehend him.

According to an arrest report, two Miami-Dade police detectives saw the Toyota, which had been carjacked at some point, at around 8 p.m. Monday night at the Golden Arches at 18295 S. Dixie Highway and soon tried to stop it.

After the detectives turned their emergency lights on, police said Ellis threw the sedan into reverse, hitting the detectives’ car, then fleeing north on U.S. 1, the report states.

Police said Ellis wasn’t done playing bumper cars. They said after officers caught up to him at the Banyan Street intersection, he threw the car into reverse again, striking a car containing two other detectives, then striking more cruisers.

Officers later stopped Ellis and arrested him and took him to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where his mug shot showed him seemingly unbothered by facing seven counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, one count of fleeing and eluding, two counts of carjacking, and one count of first-degree grand theft.

Ellis, who lives just outside of Cutler Bay, also had warrants out for his arrest on charges of reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license.

His bond was set at about $82,000 and he remained behind bars as of Tuesday evening.