Miami man accused of stealing thousands of gallons of diesel from Virginia 7-Eleven

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – A South Florida man found himself facing 21 charges in Virginia after police said he stole more than $20,000 worth of diesel from a 7-Eleven in that state.

Prince George County police arrested Pablo Navarro, of Miami, on Tuesday. The county of about 43,000 people is located roughly 30 miles south of Richmond.

According to police, Navarro “illegally meddled with parts inside the fuel dispenser” in order to steal the fuel by changing the pulsar, which reads how many gallons of fuel it dispensed and how much it cost.

Richmond ABC affiliate WRIC reports that Navarro’s theft came out to about 5,000 gallons worth of fuel.

A truck driver told the station it couldn’t be Navarro’s first time stealing diesel.

“I mean, $20,000 worth of diesel, it doesn’t happen overnight,” he said. “You know, this thing has been adding up for some time.”

Indeed, police said Navarro’s been linked to six similar thefts from the 7-Eleven.

Navarro faces three felony counts of grand larceny, seven felony counts of tampering with a fuel pump, plus 11 misdemeanor charges.

His bond amount wasn’t immediately available.