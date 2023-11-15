Police: Man faces charges after road rage incident gets physical in Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – A South Florida man is facing charges for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after police say he was involved in a road rage incident that turned violent.

Miguel Gonzalez Corrales, 56, was arrested after Miami Springs Police say he was involved in a verbal argument with another driver near Northwest 42 Avenue in Miami Springs on Thursday.

According to the arrest report, when police arrived the other driver had a cut on his nose and puncture wound on his right hand. The driver was treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue on the scene.

The other driver said Corrales followed him for several miles and stopped his vehicle to confront Corrales.

According to the report, the two began a verbal argument that escalated when the driver said Corrales opened the driver side of his car and exited holding a brown foldable knife.

The driver told police Corrales swung the knife at him, he raised his arms to protect himself and was stabbed in his right hand.

Officers said Corrales at first denied having a knife, but it was later found near the scene covered in blood.

Corrales was arrested and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.