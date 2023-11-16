Abandoned home collapses in City of Miami, displacing neighbors

MIAMI – Three people have been displaced after a home next door to them in Miami collapsed overnight, sending debris through the roof of their home.

The incident occurred in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and Third Street.

According to Miami Fire Rescue officials, some animals were also displaced due to the collapse.

First responders said the home that collapsed was abandoned.

No injuries were reported.

(City of Miami Fire Rescue)