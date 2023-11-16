Carrie B cruise breaks loose, crashes into docked yacht in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Carrie B cruise became undocked overnight, possibly from severe weather in the area, causing it to drift down the New River in Fort Lauderdale before crashing into a docked yacht.

Cellphone video sent to Local 10 News shows the large boat drifting down the river, appearing to be unmanned.

It eventually struck a docked yacht that had two people onboard.

“Carrie B was docked over there, but the line snapped because of the wind,” a woman identified only as Stephanie, who was onboard the yacht, said. “So they had it tied up – everything was fine – it’s just, you know, it’s crazy out here, as you can see.”

The duo said they tied the Carrie B cruise to their boat to prevent it from hitting any others.

“I was asleep and I heard some pounding against the boat -- well, I thought the boat was hitting the dock -- but I come out and the fire department’s here and the boat is just going up and down the river,” a man onboard the yacht said.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities are still investigating how the Carrie B boat became untied.