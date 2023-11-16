Edgewood residents plea for help after streets flood again in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale’s Edgewood neighborhood residents were pleading for help from the city on Thursday after their streets got flooded yet again.

A coastal flood advisory was in effect until 1 p.m., on Friday, and higher than normal tides were to impact the water’s ability to drain in low-lying and coastal areas.

Crews used vacuum trucks and pumps. There was still rain in the forecast and city officials expected an additional 1-3 inches of rain over the next five days.

Aside from Edgewood, the city’s areas of Melrose Manors, River Oaks, Shady Banks, Durrs, Dorsey Riverbend, Croissant Park, Chula Vista, and the Isles also reported flooding.

There is an ongoing project to deal with the flooding at Edgewood. For more information about the city’s work on the flooding, visit this page.