Man accused of raping Miami Beach teen inside Starbucks restroom

Police: Victim’s friends told officers Dumond Chataigne previously made sexual innuendoes toward middle, high school students

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Dumond Chataigne. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he raped a Miami Beach teenager inside the bathroom of a Starbucks.

Police said the alleged rape occurred Nov. 8 at a Starbucks on Lincoln Road.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the victim notified a counselor at Miami Beach Senior High School about what occurred the next day.

Police said the teen made comments to harm herself and had visible self-inflicted cut marks to her shoulder, so she was hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act.

According to the report, Dumond Chataigne assaulted the teen after she paid him $20 to purchase liquor for her.

Police said the teen told detectives that she drank the vodka he purchased for her at a Walgreens and she became drunk.

She said she then rode off on Chataigne’s scooter to a nearby Starbucks so she could use the restroom, but he followed her inside and raped her.

A couple of her friends arrived shortly after and knocked on the bathroom door, the arrest report stated.

Police said the girl’s friends reported the assault to police officers at a McDonald’s and said they have seen Chataigne before as he frequents the area.

According to the report, the victim’s friends said Chataigne is known to be a “creep” because he would often make sexual innuendoes toward middle and high school students.

Chataigne was arrested Wednesday on charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a child 12-16 years old, lewd and lascivious molestation on a child 12-16 years old and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

As of Thursday afternoon, he was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

Jail records show the Haitian national is also being held on an unrelated probation warrant.

