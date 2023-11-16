Miami-Dade crime victim’s tip: Stay aware of your surroundings

MIAMI – Antonio Adili said he decided to share his nightmare, so others can learn from his experience and stay aware of their surroundings.

Adili said armed robbers followed him home in North Miami where one held him at gunpoint to steal his Rolex watch and cash.

”Just be careful!”

Adilis said he was focused on unloading groceries in the parking lot of his apartment building when a man ambushed him.

“He walked this way and I am thinking he owns this car or he wants to leave,” Adilis said.

Instead, the robber took out a gun and put it on his head, and said, “Give me your money!”

Adilis handed him over $3,000, and his Rolex, which was valued at about $50,000.

“He saw watch and said. ‘Take it off!’ — and he put the gun in my chest,” Adilis said.

The robber fled when Adilis pretended to call a friend who wasn’t really there. The robber was in a white Kia Forte with a temporary tag.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.