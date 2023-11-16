Mother from Missouri accused of killing 8-year-old son in Miami-Dade

A woman stands accused of killing her son in Miami-Dade County.

A doctor pronounced Jaisyn Burgos dead on Tuesday at Hialeah Hospital. The boy had just celebrated his eighth birthday in July.

A Miami-Dade medical examiner later determined that Jaisyn had died by strangulation, according to the arrest form. During questioning, Jaisyn’s mother, Shaneka McKinzie, confessed to using a tablecloth to attack him while he slept in the backseat of her car, according to police.

McKinzie, 36, who recently moved to Miami-Dade from Missouri, said it took her about two days to plan the murder, and after she did it, she drove around to run Dashdoor deliveries before taking him to the hospital, according to police.

Detectives arrested McKinzie early Thursday morning and she was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, county records show. She is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.