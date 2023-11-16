Police: Dozens arrested in South Beach as officers target open-air drug dealing in Ocean Drive area

The Miami Beach Police Department released this photograph on Thursday to announce an operation against drug dealing in the Ocean Drive area.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami Beach Police Department announced on Thursday that police officers arrested dozens of suspects and seized guns, cash, and drugs during a 6-week operation in South Beach.

The police officers seized over 2,076 grams of marijuana, about 217 grams of cocaine, and $8,485 in illicit cash, according to a presentation by Officer Christopher Bess, a spokesman for the police department.

“For far too long, we have had a problem with open-air drug dealing at and around Ocean Drive,” Miami Beach Chief Wayne A. Jones said in a video released by Bess that also included Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle who said that she was proud of the cooperation.

The operation included members of the department’s strategic enforcement team and investigation squad and a prosecutor who was assigned to the cases, some of which resulted in court stay-away orders, according to Bess.

Police officers seized two guns and made 56 felony arrests, 18 misdemeanor arrests, and 19 fugitive apprehensions during the operation, according to the department.

The Miami Beach Police Department released photographs on Thursday to announce an operation against drug dealing in the Ocean Drive area. (MBPD)

In the first week, there were 10 felony arrests, one misdemeanor arrest, five fugitive apprehensions, and officers seized 103 grams of cocaine, 766 grams of marijuana, and $5,523, according to police.

In the second week, there were 13 felony arrests, one misdemeanor arrest, two fugitive apprehensions, and officers seized two grams of cocaine, 212 grams of marijuana, and $1,402, according to police.

In the third week, there were 14 felony arrests, one misdemeanor arrest, three fugitive apprehensions, and officers seized 9.6 grams of cocaine, 332.5 grams of marijuana, and $1,140, according to police.

In the fourth week, there were 10 felony arrests, one misdemeanor arrest, five fugitive apprehensions, and officers seized 103 grams of cocaine, 766 grams of marijuana, and $420, according to police.

In the fifth week, there were three felony arrests, five misdemeanor arrests, two fugitive apprehensions, and one traffic misdemeanor, according to police. In the sixth week, there were six felony arrests, 9 misdemeanor arrests, and 2 fugitive apprehensions, according to police.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the cases to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.