Local News

Car plunges into Miami Springs canal

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – A car plunged into a canal in Miami Springs following a crash Thursday evening, according to the city’s police department.

Miami Springs police shared an image of the submerged sedan on the department’s Instagram page.

Police said the single-car crash happened in the 100 block of South Melrose Drive, which was closed Thursday evening as officers investigated.

Police, in a subsequent Instagram post, said the driver got out of the vehicle safely and wasn’t hurt. The department shared video of towing crews pulling the white sedan from the water.

Authorities haven’t yet said what led to the crash.

Local 10 News has contacted police seeking additional details.

