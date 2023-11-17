DCF trying to locate Miami baby; believe he was taken by mom, dad

Jeilaz Gonzalez Sabino is believed to have been taken by his father and mother.

MIAMI – The City of Miami Police Department released a missing person’s flyer Friday for an 8-month-old boy who the Florida Department of Children and Families is trying to locate.

According to police, Jeilaz Gonzalez Sabino was last seen Oct. 19 and is believed to have been taken by his mother and father.

While the flyer depicts photos of the couple, their names are not listed.

Police said the family may be traveling in a gray 2008 Chevrolet with tag 96DCAP.

Further details about the case were not immediately released.

Anyone with information about Jeilaz’s whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. Tipsters may also email SVU@miami-police.org.