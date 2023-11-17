Driver says mix-up led him to plow Nissan into North Miami nail salon

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A driver crashed into a nail salon in North Miami Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 4:40 p.m. at Nail Bar, located at 711 NW 119th St., immediately west of Northwest Seventh Avenue and Interstate 95.

Video from Sky 10 showed the Nissan sedan completely inside the salon. North Miami police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were at the scene.

The driver, who wasn’t hurt, told Local 10 News that he thought he hit the brake, but instead hit the gas.

“(It) was very scary. And then actually I didn’t know what was happening until I heard the noise. I didn’t know what was going on,” he said. “Until I heard the noise, I heard the glass break and everything and then I find myself in there.”

That driver narrowly missed a technician giving a client a pedicure. That employee said the force of the crash moved his rolling chair out of the way, saving him from injury.

Neither he nor the customer were hurt.