Massage at Pembroke Pines foot spa became sexual battery, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines man is facing multiple criminal charges after police said he sexually battered a woman while working at a foot spa in the city, according to a Broward County arrest warrant released on Friday.

Pembroke Pines police said Guangpin Li, 61, laughed at the woman during the assault — and said he wasn’t supposed to be giving massages of any kind to begin with.

Cops arrested Li on Tuesday on one count of sexual battery, two counts of battery and one count of practicing without a license.

They said the crime took place at the Chi Foot Spa, located at 2016 N. Flamingo Road, last year.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim had gone to the spa for about a year and frequently saw Li, to the point where she would ask if he was working when she came in.

But on Oct. 4, 2022, police said the woman’s trust in Li would be broken.

The warrant states the woman went in for a 30-minute foot massage and 90-minute full-body massage with Li. Detectives said Li gave the foot massage with no issues, but he would end up victimizing her during the full-body portion.

Police said Li gave the woman, who had chosen to remove her clothing and was covered with a cloth sheet, a back massage with no issues. But after she flipped over, things would change, the warrant states.

According to the warrant, Li first began to massage the woman near her genitals using a menthol cream that started to burn the area, so she asked him to stop.

About 90 minutes into the massage, police said the woman, in a relaxed state, was “caught off guard” when Li lowered his face mask, then “licked and sucked” her breast.

After the initial shock, the woman quickly realized what was happening and told him to stop, the warrant states.

Rather than do that, however, Li “laughed at her and moved over to lick and suck” her other breast, detectives wrote, while simultaneously fondling her genitals with the burning menthol cream. They said the assault lasted about 15 to 20 seconds.

Afterward, police said the woman got dressed and left the massage room, then went to the front desk and asked the spa’s owner “if it was normal for his employees to lick the breasts of customers.”

“The owner said that it wasn’t and apologized to her,” detectives wrote in the warrant.

The warrant states the victim went home, told her family what happened, then, hours after the assault, reported it to Pembroke Pines police.

According to police, detectives obtained DNA samples from Li after questioning him and said they matched DNA found on the woman’s breasts.

Li would post bond following his arrest, according to court records.

