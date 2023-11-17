Police: Miami school security guard arrested after incident with student

MIAMI – A Miami-Dade high school security guard was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including offenses against students by authority figures, false imprisonment and child neglect.

According to his arrest report, Kayaun Kendrick Whitfield, 38, of Miami Gardens, is a security guard at Booker T. Washington Senior High School in Miami.

Miami-Dade Schools Police said the victim, who is a student at the school, called Whitfield on Wednesday and asked him for a ride home from a relative’s house.

Police said Whitfield picked up the student in a GMC Denali SUV and drove the victim to a liquor store, where he purchased a bottle of vodka and orange juice.

According to the report, Whitfield offered a drink to the victim, but the victim declined.

The duo then drove to a barbecue restaurant near Miami-Dade College North Campus and to an ATM before Whitfield had the student get in the driver’s seat and drive them to Traz Powell Stadium on Northwest 27th Avenue, authorities said.

Police said Whitfield instructed the victim to drive to a dark area of the parking lot, causing the victim to become concerned about Whitfield’s intentions.

According to the report, Whitfield instructed the victim to move to the backseat of the SUV as he moved to “the middle row of the vehicle and positioned himself on his knees and began to lick his lips.”

Police said he then pulled out a $100 bill and handed it to the victim.

The victim told police that he asked Whitfield why he was giving him money, and Whitfield then raised one leg and “appeared to be trying to mount on top of him,” the report stated.

According to the report, the victim ran out of the vehicle, got back into the driver’s seat and drove home.

Police said the victim claimed that Whitfield pushed the automatic door locks of the SUV when they arrived to the victim’s home, so he was unable to leave, and asked him if he was going to tell his mother what happened.

The victim eventually rolled down the window and opened the car door from the outside before running home, authorities said.

Police said Whitfield went to the student’s class the next day and attempted to speak to him outside.

The victim then notified his parents about what occurred and police were contacted, the report stated.

Whitfield was taken into custody at the high school on Thursday and transported to Miami-Dade Schools Police headquarters.

Police said he provided an admission to detectives, however his exact statement was redacted from the publicly released report.

Whitfield posted bond Friday and was ordered to have no direct or indirect contact with the victim.

The school district released the following statement to Local 10 News: “Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual. As soon as the claims surfaced, the employee was immediately removed from the school setting. After a thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, this individual was subsequently arrested. Conduct such as the one he is accused of will not be tolerated. As such, the District has initiated employment termination proceedings, and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District.”