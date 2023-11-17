Miami crook caught on camera stealing $12K in welding equipment, police say

MIAMI – A burglar was caught on camera stealing several welding machines from a business last month and now detectives with the Miami Police Department asked for the public’s help Friday in finding the person responsible.

The burglary was reported just after 10 a.m. on Oct. 13 at a welding business located near the 6900 block of Northeast Third Avenue, near Miami’s Little River neighborhood, according to police.

The employee secured the business around 7:30 a.m., but when she returned a few hours later, she noticed that the business had been burglarized and called police, investigators said.

Detectives released surveillance video Friday of the burglar breaking into the business and said he stole several welding machines worth approximately $12,000.

Authorities said they were looking for a male, approximately 6 feet tall, who was wearing a black hat, blue shirt and gray pants at the time of the robbery.

Detectives believe the male drove off in a gray Nissan Sentra after the robbery was conducted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact MPD’s Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can also contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.