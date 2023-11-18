Coast Guard rescues couple, dog from disabled sailboat off Florida’s Gulf Coast

CLEARWATER, Fla. – A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew in Clearwater rescued two people and their dog, Saturday, about 90 miles off Hernando Beach after their sailboat became disabled, authorities said.

The couple and their dog were brought back to Air Station Clearwater in good health, according to the USCG.

A Coast Guard stationed in St. Petersburg received a digital selective calling alert, at approximately 11 a.m., alerting the Coast Guard to the mariners’ distress, officials said.

According to the USCG, it was reported a porthole inside of the sailboat broke allowing water to get into the vessel damaging some of the electronics.

“A DSC alert allows mariners to instantly send an automatically formatted distress alert to the Coast Guard or other rescue authority anywhere in the world,” said Lt. j.g. Connor Sullivan, command duty officer, Sector St. Petersburg in a news release Saturday. “Due to the reported water ruining the system, this alert gave us their last known position and allowed us to investigate because the owners registered it to their equipment.”

Salvage for the vessel is being coordinated by authorities.

There were no reported injuries.