Local News

FHP: Tow truck driver struck, killed helping stranded motorist on I-95 in Miami

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A tow truck driver was killed early Saturday morning after they were hit by another vehicle while assisting a stranded motorist on Interstate 95 in Miami, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported just after 4:30 a.m. on southbound I-95 in the area of State Road 112 in Miami, authorities said.

A tow truck was parked on the right emergency shoulder assisting a disabled white Cadillac and was standing outside the disabled vehicle when an oncoming gray Nissan SUV collided with the tow truck and the driver.

The tow truck driver, who FHP identified as a man, died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho.

Camacho said the driver of the Nissan SUV left the vehicle abandoned and fled the scene on foot.

Troopers are following up on leads in an attempt to locate the driver who fled the scene.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the crash is being investigated and no other information on the tow truck driver has been released.

