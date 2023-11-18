Police investigate deadly double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in the Golden Glades neighborhood of Northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday, authorities said.

It happened sometime Saturday afternoon and officers responded to Northwest 143rd Street and Northwest 16th Court after receiving a shooting call, according to Miami-Dade police.

Upon their arrival, police said they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded to the shooting call and pronounced one man dead at the scene.

Police said the other man involved in the shooting was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he is in critical condition.

Investigators said two people were detained as persons of interest after the shooting occurred.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Andre Martin said during a press conference Saturday that the relationship between the two victims and two persons of interest is going to be a crucial part of the investigation and investigators are working to piece information together.

Martin said that the victims and two people who were detained may have known each other but their relationship is unclear at this time.

Police have not released any more information about both victims and the two persons of interest.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

For more information on the shooting, viewers can watch Martin’s press conference here: