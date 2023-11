MIAMI – A thief stole a Miami-Dade County public bus while the driver used the restroom at a transit station on Friday night in downtown Miami, police said.

Detectives were searching for the thief who abandoned the bus near the intersection of Southeast Second Avenue and Third Street.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.