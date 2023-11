MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – A porch pirate was arrested after police said he was caught stealing packages from a Miami Springs neighborhood.

Officers were able to find 30-year-old Alexander Ramos after he was seen stealing multiple packages from a home near the intersection of Plover Avenue and Albatross Street.

Police said Ramos was taken into custody and the packages were returned to the homeowner.

Ramos appeared in bond court on Sunday and is being held on $10,000 bond.