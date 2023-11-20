Police: Florida man kills his estranged wife, tries to kill his ex-girlfriend

A 37-year-old Florida mother of four is dead and detectives accused her estranged husband of killing her and hiding her body for over a week near Orlando.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said deputies arrested Cory Hill, who stands to face charges for the murder of Shakeira Rucker and the attempted murder of Angel Milligan, his ex-girlfriend.

Rucker vanished on Nov. 11 in Seminole County, north of Orlando. Hill, 51, fired at Milligan’s house on Nov. 12, in Orange County, and a surveillance video surfaced of him with Rucker in Polk County, according to police.

The Winter Springs Police Department announced on Nov. 13 that Rucker’s family believed she was “in danger.”

On Saturday, deputies responded to investigate a report about a rotting smell that was emanating from a storage unit in Orange County’s city of Apopka.

Mina announced on Sunday that detectives found Rucker’s decomposing body in the unit that was registered to Hill.

“He had to have known we would eventually find her in there,” Mina told reporters.

Rucker suffered gunshot wounds, but the Orange County medical examiner had yet to determine her cause of death, according to Mina.

“It’s not the outcome we expected, but there’s a little bit of closure for Shakeira’s family,” Winter Springs Police Chief Matt Tracht told reporters.

Deputies arrested and booked Hill on Nov. 13. Records show deputies held him without bond and prosecutors charged him with first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, violation of a domestic violence injunction, criminal mischief, burglary and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

