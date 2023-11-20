Fort Lauderdale man drove Tesla 45 mph over limit, ran red light in deadly crash, cops say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities booked a man into the Broward Main Jail Sunday on vehicular homicide and reckless driving charges after police said he killed another driver by plowing his Tesla through a red light at speed in Fort Lauderdale.

Vehicle data showed Chadwick Anthony Brisson was going about 85 mph along State Road 84 seconds before the deadly May wreck, police said. The road has a 40 mph posted limit.

That constituted, they said, a “willful and wanton disregard for the safety of others.”

According to court documents, just before 1:45 p.m. on May 4, Brisson, 44, was approaching Southwest Fourth Avenue from the east when he crashed his Tesla Model 3 into a blue Ford Escape making a left turn from the north.

Police said Brisson, of Fort Lauderdale, T-boned the SUV, killing its driver and causing his Tesla to spin out and hit two other vehicles in the process, injuring three others. Officials did not release the names of any of the victims, redacting them from the publicly-available court documents.

Brisson’s Tesla in-car camera showed the light change to red before the crash, according to the court documents.

He remained behind bars on a $50,000 bond as of Monday afternoon, according to jail records.