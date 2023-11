SURFSIDE, Fla. – Police officers took a man into custody Monday afternoon following a door-to-door search in Surfside.

According to police, the man bailed out of a stolen car and took off running after police pursued him.

Officers said the man jumped several fences to try and get away.

K-9 officers also took part in the manhunt near Carlyle Avenue and 90th Street.

Police have yet to identify the suspect or provide any details about his arrest.