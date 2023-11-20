Peaches, nectarines, plums recalled due to listeria outbreak

Take a look at your fruit bowl as you start to plan your Thanksgiving desserts, there’s an important nationwide recall on peaches, nectarines and plums after a listeria outbreak.

According to the Food & Drug Administration, the HMC Group Marketing, Inc., which does business as HMC Farms, is voluntarily recalling peaches, plums and nectarines sold in retail stores between May 1 and November 15, 2022 and between May 1 and Nov. 15, 2023.

The fruit is being recalled because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recalled fruit was distributed nationwide and sold at retail stores as individual pieces of fruit bearing PLU stickers or in consumer packaging and sold at retail between May 1 and Nov. 15, 2022, and between May 1 and Nov. 15, 2023.

This recall includes only conventionally grown fruit – no organic fruit is being recalled. Peaches, plums, and nectarines currently available for sale at retail stores are not included in this recall.

