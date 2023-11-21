Feds: South Florida Proud Boy convicted on Jan. 6 riot charges

WASHINGTON – A Miami-Dade man who prosecutors say has ties to the far-right Proud Boys organization was found guilty in federal court on two felony charges related to his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday.

A jury in District of Columbia federal court found Gabriel Augustin Garcia, 42, guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and interference with law enforcement during a civil disorder.

“According to the government’s evidence —all of which was agreed to by Garcia — Garcia was a member of the Vice City Chapter of the Proud Boys, which was led at the time by the national chairman of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio,” a DOJ news release states.

Authorities said Garcia learned about the rally in a Proud Boys group chat and joined them at around 1 p.m. that day and entered the Capitol about five minutes after the initial breach. They said he livestreamed it all on Facebook, boasting “We just went ahead and stormed the Capitol.”

“Garcia moved to the front of the line of rioters and stood within feet of the officers who were attempting to stop the rioters from moving further into the building. Garcia saw an individual push forward and attempt to breach the line of officers,” the news release states. “As officers controlled the individual, Garcia began to yell, ‘F- you guys, you f-ing traitors.’ Garcia continued to yell at the officers, telling them ‘You ain’t stopping a million. You ain’t gonna hold a million back today’ and ‘How does it feel being a traitor to the country? How does it feel?’”

Once the crowd broke through the line, prosecutors said joined the breach and advanced further into the building, eventually entering the Rotunda.

There, “he recorded himself yelling, ‘Nancy, come out and play!’,” referring to then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, then later chanted “Nancy…Nancy…”, prosecutors allege.

“Almost 45 minutes after entering the Capitol building, Garcia joined a group of rioters who were collectively attempting to push through a line of officers who were guarding a doorway,” the news release states. “Garcia and the rioters were unsuccessful, and Garcia was removed from the building approximately one hour after he first entered.”

The FBI arrested Garcia on Jan. 19, 2021. His sentencing date is scheduled for March 28, 2024.