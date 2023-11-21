MDPD: Miami woman accused of kicking cop in groin after attempting to light pickup on fire

A Miami woman is facing a series of charges after Miami-Dade police accused her of trying to light another woman’s pickup truck on fire and then kicking an officer multiple times in the groin as she was being arrested.

A Miami-Dade police officer was dispatched just before 3 a.m. Monday to the Dadeland South Metrorail Station, located at 9150 S. Dadeland Boulevard, after receiving a call of a violent dispute between two women.

Police said a woman, who they identified as Miranda Ehren Graham, 46, lit up a cigarette and placed it in the gas tank of another woman’s Dodge Ram pickup truck at a Shell gas station in the area, authorities said.

Police said a few minutes after that incident occurred, 911 dispatchers received another call that a woman wearing all black clothing who fit the description of Graham, attempted to gain entry into a nearby liquor store by kicking the door in.

Upon their arrival, police said an officer located Graham and asked for identification when she ran away on foot heading westbound towards the busway.

After advising Graham to stop running away, the responding officer took her to the ground to place her in handcuffs, according to her arrest report.

While attempting to take Graham into custody, she began to kick and strike the arresting officer numerous times in his groin area, the report stated.

Police said following a tussle to put Graham in handcuffs, she was eventually carried to the police vehicle and placed in the backseat with leg restraints.

While in the back seat of an officer’s patrol vehicle, another MDPD officer was talking with Graham when she spit on him.

Investigators said Graham did not suffer any injuries during the incident and was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where she is being held on a $21,000 bond.

She is facing multiple charges that include three counts of battery on a police or correctional officer, two counts of resisting an officer with violence, one count of resisting arrest without violence and criminal mischief, jail records show.