South Florida cops hand out turkeys to residents in need

MIAMI – South Florida’s law enforcement community got in the giving spirit two days before Thanksgiving.

On Tuesday, officers from across the area loaded up with turkeys at the Police Benevolent Association in Doral to distribute the holiday birds to the communities they serve. The handout was sponsored by the Community-Police Relations Foundation and the police union.

“The turkeys, yes, the turkeys are critical, but nothing matches the one-on-one relationships that are building between law enforcement and the communities they serve,” Community-Police Relations Foundation Chairman Al Eskanazy said.

The birds themselves were provided by Farm Share, who got to see firsthand how much the donation meant for families who struggle with food insecurity, especially during the holidays.

“It’s hope, it’s we’re ending the year the right way, the way we should be, thankful, and we’re happy we get to provide that meal for these families this time of year,” Farm Share representative David Laredo said.

Local 10 News tagged along with the Miami Police Department during its distribution. Most neighbors were excited and thankful for the charity.

“A good celebration, my family is getting a special day,” resident Hubert Santana said.

There were some residents who were a bit skeptical. They’re more used to seeing police in a different context.

That is why officers and these organizations said this sort of event is important it’s them doing the work they need to do to continue to earn their community’s trust.