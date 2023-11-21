Travel in style and pamper your pets on a budget with these ‘paw-some’ hotel deals

MIAMI – More and more hotels across South Florida are saying “welcome, pack your bags and don’t leave your pets at home.”

Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach is offering a “Pets are Welcome” program for a one-time charge of $75 during any length of stay.

Well-mannered pets are welcome with no breed or weight restrictions, up to two pets per room.

“We know that travelers love to bring their companions,” said Javier Marquis with Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach. “I for one have two dogs, so we want to make sure that on their stay, they are comfortable with their family members, because that’s what pets are, they are also family members.”

Pets will be doggone comfy with the included amenities.

“We have doggy beds, doggy treats, water bowls,” said Marquis. “We have seen cats, some people do bring cats, and we welcome them just as we welcome the dogs.”

As Sonesta breaks pet travel barriers, down the street, just two minutes away, the Plymouth hotel in Miami Beach will break the bank if you pack your pets.

Yes, you can bring up to two dogs weighing less than 25 pounds, where dog bowls and lots of love will be lathered on your pets, but watch out for a $250 dollar non-refundable cleaning fee, which will be added to your final bill at checkout.

At 1 Hotel South Beach, guests are allowed just one furry legged traveler, also only up to 25 pounds, but there is no fee added at all, so this is both pet and wallet friendly for your stay.

Heading downtown to Yotelpad Miami, $50 will get you a “paw-fect” kit, including a dog bed and water bowl, but upgraded tidbits like a “pup spa day” will be add-on charges.

W Miami in Brickell has a “paw-some” stay package. The two-night minimum includes a welcome kit full of swag for your favorite munchkin, but it rolls the red carpet extra pet charges into a higher starting room rate at $459 a night.