Career crook carjacked man in Doral, crashed Lexus while fleeing cops, police say

Cameron McGirt, a South Florida man with an extensive criminal history, is facing a host of felony charges after police said he carjacked a man in Doral then fled from police in and later crashed the victim’s Lexus on the Turnpike.

DORAL, Fla. – A South Florida man with an extensive criminal history is facing a host of felony charges after police said he carjacked a man in Doral Tuesday afternoon, then fled from police in and later crashed the victim’s Lexus on the Turnpike.

Police said Cameron Lorenz McGirt, 27, of Boynton Beach, dashed out of the Lexus, jumped over a wall and ran away following the wreck. Officers would later locate him in Medley, they said.

Records from the Florida Department of Corrections show McGirt got out of prison in April after serving less than three years of a five-year sentence on five armed robbery charges, plus charges of felon in possession of a firearm and burglary.

Those charges stemmed from cases in Broward County, where records show he’s previously gotten probation after pleading no contest in connection with a burglary and armed carjacking that took place on Dec. 18, 2012, when he was just 16.

Broward court records refer to McGirt, who lived in Lauderhill at the time of his past convictions, as a career criminal.

Doral police said his life of crime continued Tuesday when he and another man carjacked the victim just before 4 p.m. in the 2300 block of Northwest 94th Avenue.

Police said the two men approached the victim, pointed guns at him and demanded his money. After he told the pair he didn’t have any cash on him, one of the men, later identified as McGirt, got into the man’s 2018 Lexus LS500 and took off.

Less than a half-hour later, a Sweetwater police officer spotted the stolen sedan driving along Northwest 25th Street, near 117th Avenue, and tried to pull it over, but McGirt took off, leading to a chase, the report states.

Eventually, McGirt crashed on the Turnpike just south of the Okeechobee Road exit, then escaped, police said. Sweetwater police officers would soon locate him in the area of Northwest 122nd Street and 113th Avenue and take him into custody.

Police arrest a carjacking suspect in Medley. (WPLG)

As of Wednesday afternoon, McGirt was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of armed carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest.

Police didn’t indicate whether they’ve identified or arrested the other suspect.